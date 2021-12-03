It is probable that the Omicron variant “is already circulating in France”

The very contagious new variant Omicron, discovered in southern Africa, is circulating “probably already in France”, estimated Sunday the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

“As soon as it circulates in England, Italy, Belgium, it is probable that there are already cases in circulation” in France, indicated the minister during a point with the press in the morning, in the outcome of a visit to a Paris vaccination center.

“There has been no identification of the Omicron variant in France, but it is very likely a matter of hours,” said Olivier Véran. However, he added, this circulation does not “change the game” of the health policy put in place at this stage.

“We can fear that this new variant is at least as contagious as Delta”, again said the Minister of Health, affirming that “we are working with an international coordination to be able to identify all the ins and outs”.

However, he acknowledged, gray areas still remained: “All researchers are hard at work to see if this variant presents elements that should worry us. When in doubt, we act as if this variant is dangerous. “

Faced with the Omicron variant, France decided on Saturday to isolate contact cases, even vaccinated. Anyone “in contact” with another, tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron, will have to be isolated even if they are vaccinated, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday in a note sent to establishments and health professionals.

Currently in France, where no confirmed case of this variant has yet been announced, if a person is in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, he must only isolate himself for seven days if he is not vaccinated or if her vaccination schedule is incomplete and / or she is immunocompromised, according to Health Insurance.