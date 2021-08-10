Jack Dorsey assures Bitcoin (BTC) will unite the world

Jack Dorsey believes Bitcoin (BTC) will unite a deeply divided country

This Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, posted a new enthusiastic tweet regarding the future of Bitcoin (BTC). According to him, the queen of cryptocurrencies will have a significant positive impact on the whole world.

#Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country.

(and eventually: world)

– jack⚡️ (@jack) August 9, 2021

“#Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country. (and finally: the world), ”prophesies Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey does not specify which country is mentioned in his tweet. However, the founder of Twitter has commented at length on the failure of a tax amendment aimed at subjugating DeFi players in the United States.

Supported by the Biden administration, the amendment wanted the tax authorities to tax all Americans who make profits in cryptocurrencies. This bill was ultimately not adopted by the Senate. Looking at the billionaire’s other tweets at the same time, we imagine that Dorsey was talking about the United States.

Jack Dorsey firmly believes in the future of Bitcoin (BTC)

This is far from the first time that Jack Dorsey has suggested that Bitcoin has an important role to play in the future of humanity. During “The ₿ Word”, a virtual conference devoted to Bitcoin, in the company of Elon Musk, the founder of Twitter had cracked a long statement in favor of the digital currency:

“My hope is that he creates world peace or helps to create world peace. […] We all have these imbalanced monopolies and the individual has no power and the amount of costs and distractions that come from our monetary system today is real and it distracts attention from bigger issues. All of these distractions that we have to deal with on a daily basis take us away from these bigger goals that affect every person on this planet and more and more. If you fix this fundamental level, anything above it improves dramatically. It will be a long process, but my hope is definitely peace ”

Under these conditions, the CEO of Square encourages governments to adopt the oldest of cryptocurrencies. In June, Jack Dorsey notably pushed Ethiopia to turn to Bitcoin. He also believes that Africa will play a major role in the future of the digital currency.

Jack Dorsey has never hidden being a Bitcoin maximalist. For the billionaire, only Bitcoin is worthy of interest. Other cryptocurrencies, such as Ether (ETH), do not interest him. The founder of Twitter also claims to only hold Bitcoin.

