Japan closes its borders

Faced with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Japan will close its borders to all foreign visitors, three weeks after relaxing certain restrictions to allow the entry of foreign business travelers, students and interns, the Japanese government announced on Monday. .

“We are going to ban all (new) entries of foreign nationals from around the world from November 30,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

The new strain, initially identified in South Africa, has been classified as “of concern” by the WHO as it presents an increased risk of reinfection.

WHO technical officer on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, stressed that the variant has a number of worrying mutations, noting that scientists from South Africa and around the world have mobilized to understand its characteristics. and contain its spread.