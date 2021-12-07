Japan could restrict issuance of stablecoins to banks and money transfer services

Japan could severely limit stablecoin issuance points

According to local media Nikkei Asia, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), which is the local financial regulator, would look into the case of cryptocurrencies backed by fiat currencies. The restrictions would be particularly drastic in Japan, since the institution would limit the issuance of stablecoins to banks and money transfer services.

Concretely, this would mean that a company like Tether could no longer produce USDT as it sees fit. The highly regulated local banks would be responsible for providing stablecoins.

The new bill would be proposed in 2022. For the FSA, it is about protecting consumers. Banks do indeed have obligations in terms of protecting their clients’ funds, which is of course not the case in the field of cryptocurrencies.

A global trend

This news comes as the noose tightens around stablecoins. The periodic accusations surrounding the bulk of them, Tether, have come back to the fore. It is criticized for not backing up its reserves sufficiently to cash. This week, it would have issued 1.5 billion USDT in 24 hours, which aroused the grumbling of part of the crypto-community.

Beyond this example, the United States has repeatedly shown that stablecoins have become their main regulatory objective in recent months. It is also a similar approach that could be adopted: a task force of President Joe Biden believes that issuers of stablecoins should be assimilated to banks.

On site, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will oversee the efforts to regulate the sector. It’s safe to assume that the trend could be happening in other major economies, as the watch grows tighter on stablecoins.

