July 2021, the hottest month on Earth ever recorded

July 2021 was the hottest month on record on planet Earth, according to data released Friday by the US Agency for Ocean and Atmospheric Observation (NOAA).

NOAA data indicates that the combined temperature of the earth’s land and ocean surface was 0.93 ° C above the 20th century average of 15.7 ° C. The temperature was 0.01 ° C higher than the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 tied the 2016 record.

The Northern Hemisphere, on the other hand, experienced an all-time high in July on the surface of the continents, 1.54 ° C above average, surpassing the previous record of 2012.

Asia experienced its hottest July, breaking the previous record set in 2010, a year marked by a heat wave that killed tens of thousands of people. Europe experienced its second warmest July, tied with 2010 and behind July 2018.

“In this case, the first place is the worst place to occupy,” NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement.

“July is generally the hottest month of the year in the world, but July 2021 surpassed itself by becoming the month of July and the hottest month on record. This new record adds to the worrying and disruptive path that climate change has mapped out for the globe, ”he lamented.

Based on the latest data and figures from June, 2021 is likely to be one of the ten hottest years on record, according to NOAA, which cites a projection from the National Environmental Information Centers.

