Kabul risks being attacked in 90 days, US intelligence says – Russia fears

Kabul is at risk of being attacked – on Aug. 11, Reuters reported that US intelligence agencies Assessing the situation with the Taliban occupying parts of Afghanistan, Kabul, the capital, could be an eventual target. The Taliban could have a siege for more than 30 days and an invasion of 90 days.

Now, a senior EU official pointed out that The Taliban has occupied 65 percent of Afghanistan, of whom 11 of 34 provinces are close to occupying the provincial capitals.

If the situation continues like this US intelligence agencies estimate that Afghanistan government will collapse However, the assessment is unclear whether it is consensus by the intelligence agencies or not.

“But this is not a previously known conclusion. Afghan security forces may turn more propulsion and resist the Taliban,” a U.S. intelligence official said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden just said Do not regret the decision to withdraw US troops from the battlefield of Afghanistan. After holding on for more than 20 years, the Afghan army must now fight to defend its territory.

The mission of the US military is scheduled to be completed on August 31, after the gradual withdrawal of troops. and left only the US embassy bodyguards and the airport in Kabul

The situation that has occurred in the past few months Since the Taliban began operations The European Union estimates that causing Afghan villagers to evacuate More than 4 hundred thousand people wandered around

Russia is also concerned about the situation. Reflected through maneuvers with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan which borders Afghanistan (clip below) to prepare for battle Or terrorism has spread from Afghanistan. In addition, Russia is also participating in military exercises with the Chinese army.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Taliban had control of the northern Afghan border area with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Although the Taliban promised not to cross the border But Russia will continue to exercise with its allies.

Russia has an army base in Tajikistan. which is used to prevent aggression in a timely manner Uzbekistan also has close ties with Russia.

Russia occupied Afghanistan for a decade from 1979 to 1989, during which time some 15,000 Russian soldiers were killed and tens of thousands wounded.

