Kanye West and Bianca Censori risk a fine in Venice: what they did

After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West seems to have secretly married 27-year-old Australian architect Bianca Censori (18 years younger than him). The couple seems to be really close and, for a few weeks now, they’ve been taking a vacation in Italy, more precisely in Venice (where the 80th edition of the International Film Festival has just begun). Precisely in Venice, the two seem to have caused a scandal and could even risk a fine. In fact, the two were photographed by the paparazzi in Venice, aboard a motorboat, while it seems they were engaged in a very “intimate” moment. Which could lead to a fine for public indecency. The offending images of the couple in Venice were initially published by the gossip site Whoopsee.it. Soon after, they went around the world even getting filmed by The Sun. In the photos and videos that are now everywhere on the net, you can see the rapper from behind, with his pants down. With him, in the taxi on the Grand Canal, was his partner Bianca Censori but also a friend of the couple. Some shots seem to confirm the hypothesis according to which the two were in very intimate attitudes, shortly before getting off the vehicle.

Kanye West in Venice with Bianca Censori: concern of ex-wife Kim Kardashian

The images immediately went around the world. And among the most worried people there is undoubtedly the ex-wife of the rapper, tv star Kim Kardashian. The Sun has collected the statements of a source close to Kim Kardashian who, apparently, would be “concerned about the new photos that have come out with Bianca. How will he explain everything to the children? She is embarrassed and worried about him: he is wandering around barefoot with champagne on the street, something is clearly not right“.