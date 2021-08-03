Kim’s sister shows up to warn again “rehearsal” for the US army, reiterating that South Korea has chosen by itself the opportunity to restore relations.

Kim’s younger sister reappears – Aug. 2, Reuters and the Straits Times reported that Ms Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It warned that if the South Korean military proceeds with joint military exercises with the United States in August, will undermine the decision of the two Koreas to restore new ties

Ms. Kim Yo-jong also said that the government’s telephone hotline was restored at the end of July. It’s just a physical connection. And it is thoughtless to see that international negotiations will take place anytime soon.

“Our government and military will be closely watching whether South Korea will conduct offensive drills or make big decisions. It is not up to us to choose hope or despair,” Ms Kim Yojong said in a statement published via the North Korean official news agency KCNA.

The move comes as North and South Korean authorities try to hold talks to restore somber relations. After North Korean authorities cut the hotline The only channel of communication between the two Korean nations for over a year since June 2020 and soon blew up the liaison office building with South Korea.

Reinforcing the low relations between North Korea and South Korea After a second meeting between Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump in 2019 to denuclearize the Korean peninsula has failed. and led to the return of North Korea’s harsh Because the United States insisted on withdrawing economic sanctions.

