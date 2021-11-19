knife attack on police officers

A man armed with a knife attacked police in front of a Cannes police station on Monday morning. After having touched an agent, he was neutralized by another, report the media of the Hexagon.

The facts occurred around 6.30 am, a lone man approached a police vehicle which was parked in front of the central police station in Cannes. He opened the driver’s door and stabbed him in the chest. The police officer was only saved with his bulletproof vest.

The individual then walked around the vehicle and attempted to stab the police driver who shot him to neutralize him. its vital prognosis is engaged.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter that he was going to go there “immediately this morning”.

According to local media, the assailant is a 37-year-old Algerian with an Italian residence permit and unknown to justice and intelligence services.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the “terrorist trail” is being considered.

SL (with MAP)