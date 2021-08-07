Knifeman of Tokyo Railway reveals stab wounds dozens Seeing a woman happy and wanting to kill

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 7, 2021
0

Knifeman of Tokyo Railway reveals stab wounds dozens Seeing a woman happy and wanting to kill

Follow the news, press follow, live news

add friend

Knifeman “Tokyo Railway” – The BBC reported on August 7 about the progress of the attacker stabbing passengers on the Odakyu train. Near the Seijokakuen Mae Station in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, Japan. until 10 people were injured on the evening of August 6, saying

Tokyo Metropolitan Police detained the suspect, a 36-year-old man, but did not confirm his arrest or disclose details about the man.

Local media reported that the suspect testified to police that he was angry to see several women on the train acting happy and that it made him want to kill them. Officials said one of the injured was a young student, in critical condition and is still in hospital.

Seeing a woman happy and wanting to kill

People evacuate onto railway tracks after a knife attack on another train on the same line in Tokyo, Japan. The suspect told police he became angry when he saw women who looked happy and wanted to kill them. REUTERS

Knifemaker

Rescue workers carry a stretcher to transport an injured passenger at the Soshigaya-Okura station, Tokyo, Japan. /Kyodo/

Knifemaker

Police escort rescue workers carrying a person after a knife attack on a train in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS

Seeing a woman happy and wanting to kill

Rescue workers carry a stretcher transport an injured passenger at the site where a stabbing incident occurred. One victim, a female student, is said to be seriously injured. Kyodo

Knifemaker

Police officers work at the site where a man attacked fellow passengers with a knife on a Tokyo commuter train late on Friday, injuring 10 at the Soshigaya-Okura station, Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS

Revealing the knot of stabbing hurts dozens Seeing a woman happy and wanting to kill

A train station staff member stands near passengers at the site where a stabbing incident occurred on a train about 20:40 on Friday, at the Soshigaya-Okura station, Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS

Related news:

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 7, 2021
0
Photo of gnadmin

gnadmin

Back to top button