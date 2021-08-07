Knifeman of Tokyo Railway reveals stab wounds dozens Seeing a woman happy and wanting to kill

Knifeman “Tokyo Railway” – The BBC reported on August 7 about the progress of the attacker stabbing passengers on the Odakyu train. Near the Seijokakuen Mae Station in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, Japan. until 10 people were injured on the evening of August 6, saying

Tokyo Metropolitan Police detained the suspect, a 36-year-old man, but did not confirm his arrest or disclose details about the man.

Local media reported that the suspect testified to police that he was angry to see several women on the train acting happy and that it made him want to kill them. Officials said one of the injured was a young student, in critical condition and is still in hospital.

