Laos gets another 400,000 doses of Astra from England Aim for the end of the year to inject at 50%

Laos got Astra – On August 2, Laos News Agency It was reported that the British government gave 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the Lao government. It is purchased and delivered directly by the British Government. did not pass the cowax project with an official handover ceremony in Vientiane

Minister of Health of Laos Said that it was the first time the British government had helped the Lao government. in supporting the COVID-19 vaccine for developing partners The government aims to cover 50 percent of the population by the end of 2021.