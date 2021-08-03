Laos injects Pfizer’s second needle Ready to start with a needle of Johnson’s vaccine – fresh news

Laos injects Pfizer’s second needle Ready to start with a needle of Johnson’s vaccine

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Laos injects Pfizer with a second needle – Aug. 2, Laos News Agency Lao PDR has opened the first dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccination for people over 60 years old, according to the Task Force on Control, Prevention and Solution to the COVID-19 epidemic in Laos. go up

Meanwhile, people who have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can go to the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Lao Hi-Tech shopping center. Vientiane From 2-6 Aug.

Meanwhile, 199 new cases of coronavirus are mostly Lao workers traveling to work in neighboring countries. As a result, the total number of infected people is 6,765, 7 deaths and 3,180 have been cured.