Lebanon plunged into total darkness

Lebanon was plunged into total darkness on Saturday after the shutdown of the activity of two major power stations for lack of fuel, announced the national company of Electricity of Lebanon (EDL).

“After the Deir Ammar plant was forced to stop its electricity production yesterday morning due to the exhaustion of its diesel reserves, the Zahrani plant also shut down this afternoon for the same reason “, The EDL said in a statement.

This situation led to a “total collapse of the network without any possibility of restoring it for the moment”, explained EDL, indicating that an oil tanker was to arrive, Saturday evening, and to be unloaded at the beginning of next week.

This is the second total blackout reported by EDL since the beginning of the month. During the first, the network was reestablished a few days later.

Efforts were being made “to find a solution to the problem,” media reported, citing government sources.

