like fire The minute the villagers boarded the boat and fled Fire spreads Greek island – news

Daily Mail reports on the situation of forest fires spreading in Greece. especially the island of Evia The second largest island in the country The terrifying moment the migrants boarded the fire escape boat. looking out to see the sky turn orange with raging flames Smoke and ashes wafted throughout the area.

amid drought And the worst heat wave in 30 years, with temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, causing fires to spread over 6,000 hectares of land on the island of Evia. Authorities had to order additional evacuations from early Sunday, Aug. 8, while villagers urged more flights to help.

Clips recorded by attendees and published on social media. It was the minute the ship’s crew saw the terrifying fire before their eyes. from all sides of Lake Eviaa

The fires on the island began to erupt and spread since Aug. 3. The fire line cut the tourist area in half from coast to coast. Half of the area had been burned uncontrollably for five days, prompting one official to describe it as: like the end of the world

Homes and shops were destroyed by fire. Residents and tourists scramble to escape the fire, with a thrilling scene of 1,153 people evacuated from Eviaa’s seaside villages and beaches.

Coast Guard officials said Three patrol boats, four military ships, a ferry, two tourist boats, and a large number of fishing boats and private boats have been deployed to evacuate the village of Pefki. tourist attractions in the north of the island

Nikos Hardalius, deputy civil defense minister, said we faced a very difficult evening. And it was another tough night on Sunday Aug 8.

The fires are also threatening Athens’ most important national park. Until causing the death of one volunteer to extinguish the forest fire and another 20 people were injured, the authorities in England, France, Spain, Serbia and many other countries. Responds to Greece’s request for help to send people and equipment to help put out the fires.

