London orders 35 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine

The United Kingdom announced Monday that it has ordered 35 million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from the Pfizer / BioNTech alliance for delivery from the second half of 2022.

This contract is in addition to more than 500 million doses, including 100 million from Pfizer / BioNTech, already ordered by the United Kingdom, one of the countries most affected in Europe by the pandemic (more than 131,000 deaths).

The amount of the new contract was not specified while the Pfizer and Moderna laboratories increased their prices for new orders from the EU, which the French authorities explained by the need to adapt to the variants.

“It is vital that we do everything possible to protect the country in the future, whether it is from the virus as we know it or its variants,” Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

He presented this new contract as part of “robust preparations to prepare for the future of our vaccination program, (…) in order to keep the country safe for years to come”.

In the UK, nearly 88% of people over 16 have received one dose and almost 77% two doses of anti-Covid vaccines. The country has also pledged to donate 100 million doses by next year.