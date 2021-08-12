London Police Chief Says Prince Andrew is not above the law

London Police Chief of Police – On August 12, the AP reported that Cressida Dick, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police of London, England, said the City of London Police Refers to Prince Andrew being sued by a woman in a court of law in the United States. that he is not above the law The Metropolitan Police are reviewing the original case file. without opening a new investigation

“As a result of what happened I ask the police team to reconsider the information and evidence, no one is above the law,” she said, adding that she was ready to start working with foreign officials. Assistance in all areas requested under the law

Prince Andrew, 61, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II of England, is back in the spotlight. when facing allegations of sexual harassment in America

On Aug. 10, 38-year-old American Virginia Juvey filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court in New York City. That he was sexually harassed by Prince Andrew in 2001 when he was 17 years old and was the victim of billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein. Suppliers of erotic girls for high-class customers

Jufry accused Mr Epstein forced him to have sex with Prince Andrew. in London, New York City and the Virgin Islands. as the prince knew He was a victim of sex trafficking by Mr Epstein.

Previously, Mr Epstein was sued by a young woman Jufei. But Qing committed suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial. This made Jufree proceed to formally file a lawsuit against Prince Andrew this year. By declaring that it wants other victims of abuse to see how powerful or rich the perpetrators are. could not escape the atonement of the karma

