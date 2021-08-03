Louis Vuitton launches a mobile game with non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

A Louis Vuitton mobile game with NFTs

On Wednesday August 4, Louis Vuitton will launch a mobile game called “Louis: The Game”, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of the brand’s founder.

The game features the mascot of the fashion house, Vivienne, a wooden doll adorned with the company’s floral badge, on a journey through the history of the brand. Players will be able to win up to 30 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), 10 of which were designed by renowned digital artist Beeple.

The mobile game will be available for download from Google Play for Android users and from the App Store for iOS. Michael Burke, CEO of Louis Vuitton, said the release of this game was important to the company:

“The media evolves so quickly that every time there is a new way to communicate, you have to tell your story again. Generations are now defined by technology, not age, the best way to engage people is through the medium they love. “

LVMH develops Aura Blockchain

This is Louis Vuitton’s first direct involvement in the NFTs. However, LVMH, parent company of Louis Vuitton is already involved in the development of Aura Blockchain. The objective of this solution is to fight against counterfeits thanks to a label of authenticity based on the Ethereum blockchain (ETH). The customer can access the history of a product and proof of its authenticity at each stage of the value chain.

In the LVMH group, the Hublot, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton brands are already active on the Aura platform. For example, Hublot has launched a digital e-guarantee allowing customers to verify the authenticity of their watch with a simple photo taken with a mobile phone.

About the author: Florent David

Engaged in the crypto ecosystem since 2017. I am particularly interested in decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum 2.0 and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

All articles by Florent David.