Macron and MBS try to ease tension between Beirut and Riyadh

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a phone call on Saturday from French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Salman in which he was called upon to find a solution to the crisis between Beirut and Riyadh, Macron said in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia and Lebanon want to fully engage” for a “re-engagement of the relationship” between the two countries after a serious diplomatic crisis, added the French head of state to the press before leaving Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Tensions have mounted between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon after information minister George Kordahi, who resigned from the government on Friday, criticized the intervention of the military coalition in Yemen, led by Riyadh.

Ryad had decided, Friday, October 29, to recall its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and asked the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the territory within 48 hours.

Saudi Arabia had also decided to “stop all Lebanese imports”.

