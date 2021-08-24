Macron-Poutin telephone interview on the situation in Afghanistan

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Thursday by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the situation in Afghanistan which has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, as well as the ongoing evacuation operations.

During this interview, which lasted “more than an hour and a half”, “the two presidents shared their respective analyzes on the situation in Afghanistan, on the evacuations in progress, as well as on our priority expectations with regard to of the Taliban: fight against drugs and arms trafficking, break with international terrorist movements, respect for women’s rights ”, indicated the French presidency.

Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Poutine “have agreed to coordinate closely in the days and weeks to come, bilaterally as well as within the United Nations Security Council, as within the framework of the G20”, added the same source in a press release.

Since the beginning of the week, the French head of state has already discussed Afghanistan with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while a G7 meeting is scheduled for next week.