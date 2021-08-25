major forest fire on the Côte d’Azur

A massive forest fire broke out in the Var in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region (South of France), currently destroying 5,000 hectares and forcing the authorities to evacuate thousands of people.

The fire, still active Tuesday morning, began Monday evening in the town of Gonfaron at the area of ​​a motorway on the A57, before “growing due to the drought and the wind, despite the prevention measures put in place, ”said the prefecture of Var.

Four Canadair and a Super Puma, as well as 900 firefighters were mobilized to deal with this still active fire.

For the moment, we do not deplore any victim, but at least 19 people have been poisoned and three others slightly injured, according to “a very provisional assessment”, communicated by the prefect of Var.

Several thousand people, including tourists, were preventively evacuated, while a campsite burned down.

According to the last point of the prefecture, the fire affected a hundred homes and led to the evacuation of six campsites. Sections of seven departmental roads were closed.

The prefecture called on residents to be cautious and invite motorists not to clutter the access roads, nor to stay near the fire to take photos or videos.

For the moment, the firefighters have not communicated anything on the origin of this forest fire, but several avenues are being explored including that of a cigarette butt.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is expected on Tuesday to follow the development of the fire, which he described as “massive”.

On Monday, forest fires also broke out in Marseille and near the Giens peninsula (Var), but they were brought under control.

AJ