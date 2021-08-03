Malaysia’s vaccination against COVID-19 exceeds 21 million doses, more than 30% of adults complete two doses

Malaysia launches vaccination against COVID-19 – On August 3, The Star Asia News Network and the Straits Times reported on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination program in Malaysia that

At least 7.2 million adults have received two doses of the vaccine, or more than 30 percent of the country’s adult population. For those who have received one dose of the vaccine, it is 61.8 percent.

In addition, officials were able to vaccinate people with up to 468,526 doses on Monday, Aug. 2. 223,479 doses were given to the first vaccine recipient and 245,047 doses were received for the second. In total, at least 21.66 million doses were vaccinated to all citizens.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s health ministry said 17,105 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1.16 million and 9,598 deaths.

The state of Selangor is still a critical area. There were 5,836 new cases, followed by Jakarta at 2,309. The other three states with more than a thousand new cases were Johor with 1,275, Kedah at 1,036 and Sabah at 1,010.

