man missing after shark attack

Rescue teams were searching for a missing swimmer off Australia’s west coast on Saturday after being told of a shark attack, local media reported.

“The water police are coordinating a maritime search for a missing person in the area,” local police said in a statement.

Police in Western Australia said they were called to Port Beach, about a 30-minute drive south of Perth, after being told of a shark attack on Saturday morning.

According to the national channel ABC, witnesses in a small zodiac near where the man was swimming said a tiger shark and a great white shark were involved in the attack.

Witnesses in the boat rushed to the beach to warn swimmers to get out of the water.

The beaches in the region have been closed following this information.

According to the Taronga Conservation Society Australia, two people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year.

DH