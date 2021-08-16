Mawson quadruples its Bitcoin (BTC) mining capacity

Bitcoin mining accelerates

In a statement released on Monday, the American group Mawson announced work to expand its Bitcoin mining center (BTC) located in the state of Georgia in the United States. Besides this site, the Australia-based company also has facilities in its home country.

Last week, it announced the agreement to purchase 17,352 units of Canaan’s latest generation of equipment. This is in addition to the 11,760 miners she pre-ordered from Canaan in April. This equipment is expected to be shipped throughout 2021 and 2022 to Mawson’s facilities in the United States and Australia.

Through these investments, the company hopes to increase the hash rate of its sites from currently 2,000 PH / s to 5,000 PH / s by the end of 2022.

The desire for more ecological mining

Last July, Mawson said it was negotiating with the city of Sandersville to increase the electrical capacity allocated to its Georgia site from 100 MW to 400 MW. Currently 80% supplied with renewable energy, this work is part of the company’s strategy to have a zero-carbon mining fleet by 2023.

The energy cost of mining this future pool being $ 0.04 per kWh, Mawson hopes to mine Bitcoin at a price of less than $ 4,000. At the current price of Bitcoin, this would result in a gross profit margin of around 90%.

Mawson’s expansion plan is part of the ongoing Bitcoin mining infrastructure revolution in the United States. Indeed, the crackdown on cryptocurrency mining by China has resulted in a supply shortage from which American pools wish to benefit.

