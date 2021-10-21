MEPs give the green light to the “health pass” until summer 2022

The French deputies adopted, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, a bill of “sanitary vigilance” which should in particular make it possible to extend the use of the controversial “sanitary pass” until the summer of 2022.

After two laws examined in May and July, this new text is the third of its kind submitted to Parliament. It offers a battery of measures to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, as part of a post-crisis regime until July 31.

One of its flagship measures, and which arouses a wide debate in the country, concerns the extension of the “sanitary pass”.

The bill was adopted after heated debates, with only 10 votes apart (135 votes for and 125 against). The text must still be examined by the Senate on October 28.

Imposed since mid-summer, the “health pass” is due to end on November 15. But the executive, anxious to anticipate any risk of an epidemic resumption, intends to extend it until July 31, 2022.

Since August 9, the “sanitary pass” has restricted access to many public places in France such as bars, cafes, cinemas or long-distance transport. Since August 30, it has also been imposed on 1.8 million employees in contact with the public.

With this measure, the government’s objective is to encourage the 26.5% of French people who have not yet had their two doses to be vaccinated.

Demonstrations have taken place every Saturday in France since the introduction of the health pass, bringing together up to 237,000 people at the height of the mobilization, but the opposition has weakened in recent weeks, according to the authorities.

SL (with MAP)