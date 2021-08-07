Messi leaves FC Barcelona and launches NFT collection

Messi launches his NFT collection

Lionel Messi is embarking on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with a new collection in honor of his career. The only six-time Golden Ball footballer, Messi is considered one of the best footballers in history.

Announced in recent hours, Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona will not sign a contract extension after more than 20 seasons spent together. With this historic departure, Messi and Ethernity (ERN) have teamed up to create ‘The Messiverse’, an NFT series that will pay tribute to Messi’s career.

The player also collaborated with digital artist Bosslogic. The latter has previously worked with Marvel’s Avengers franchise. The collection will be available on Ethernity from August 20 and will include 3 different NFTs.

In a statement, artist Bosslogic said:

“The collection is a set of NFT highlighting accomplishments, moments, love of the jersey and future achievements with a primary focus on the man himself. “

One of the NFTs in the collection was called “The King Piece” and depicts Messi surrounded by a golden chess set. Messi is pictured lifting his sixth Ballon d’Or trophy. In addition, a fourth NFT will be unveiled later in August by the Impossible Brief agency.

Athletes like non-fungible tokens

Messi’s collection isn’t Ethernity’s first collaboration. Earlier in March, the platform launched “The Ali Collection,” celebrating the career of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Ethernity has also collaborated with celebrities such as Tony Hawk and Pelé.

More recently, it was Ronaldinho who launched a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) in partnership with the creation studio Influxo. In addition to the NFTs, holders will be able to meet the Brazilian star in Dubai in 2022.

👉 To read on the same subject: Euro 2020: the Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini launches a collection of NFT

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Florent David

Engaged in the crypto ecosystem since 2017. I am particularly interested in decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum 2.0 and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

All articles by Florent David.