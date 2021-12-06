metaverse plots are coming in force

NFT’s sales of digital plots continue to grow

If we refer to the data aggregator of Nonfungible.com, we see that the project of non-fungible tokens having gathered the most volume during the past week is The Sandbox. The digital plots in the form of NFT thus made it possible to transport 70.5 million dollars in seven days.

We also note that another metaverse project, Decentraland, is also placed in the sixth position in terms of volume:

Main NFT projects by weekly volume – Source: Nonfungible.com

Among the most significant NFT sales of the last seven days was a digital parcel of Decentraland, which traded for $ 758,250.

In total, for the “metaverse” category, sales exceeded $ 60 million, with 4,185 unique sales. This corresponds to 20% of the $ 300 million in sales for all categories of NFT. On a monthly scale, the progression is particularly clear:

Growth in sales of metaverse NFTs in USD – Source: Nonfungible.com

Metaverse and their digital plots come to the fore

The analysis site DappRadar had already noted the trend a week ago, in a report devoted to the subject. He noted that the four main metaverse projects – namely The Sandbox, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels and Somnium Space – had garnered the attention of more than 6,000 investors in a week.

He also noted that the prices of digital plots available as NFTs continue to climb, showing that interest is growing:

“Metaverse plots are without a doubt the next big hit for the NFT industry. […] The wave of attention for digital worlds like The Sandbox or Decentraland started when Facebook renamed itself to Meta. “

It is true that the big brands have started to take an interest in the subject. Recently, Adidas has also launched into the field, and the creators of Pokémon Go have also scented the vein.

If for the moment, “collectible” type NFTs, such as CryptoPunks or the Bored Ape Yacht Club project, largely dominate in terms of volume, we therefore note this unprecedented breakthrough in metaverse tokens. It is also a safe bet that other major brands will follow the trend in the weeks and months to come.

