Mexican company to use blockchain to certify anti-Covid-19 tests

The blockchain to certify anti-Covid-19 tests

Even if we talk a lot about cryptocurrencies on Cryptoast, we are interested in the news concerning the blockchain in the broad sense. And we know that this technology has countless promising applications.

Among these applications, certification is one of the most anticipated, especially in the medical field, and even exists today. Indeed, according to the local press, a Mexican medical services company has decided to take the plunge and adopt blockchain.

MDS Mexico has indeed launched an antigenic testing service to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 using blockchain technology. The aim is to verify and certify the results.

Use of the blockchain to prevent falsification

The Mexican company said patients will be able to access a digital platform to obtain the results of their tests. These will be updated in real time.

Patients will also be able to obtain a physical copy of their results, including a QR code. The latter can be scanned and whoever accesses the result can verify the authenticity of the document, but also the patient’s vaccination history.

All of this data is authenticated, certified and secured by the MDS Mexico blockchain. Each result includes a cryptographic signature from the doctor who previously verified the result.

Blockchain has already been used to fight Covid-19

MDS Mexico is not the first company to adopt blockchain in the fight against Covid-19. The Mexican Chamber of Commerce (CANACO) notably announced in April an initiative in partnership with the company Xertify to certify vaccine passports.

Last January, Frankfurt Airport used an IOTA-based tool to anonymously track the virus. Likewise, last March, in the United States, Moderna and IBM joined forces to track vaccines using the blockchain.

All of these initiatives demonstrate that blockchain technology has a bright future ahead of it. In a world where certification and document authenticity will have their place, it should be used in an important way.

