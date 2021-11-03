Miami mayor will receive his next salary in Bitcoin (BTC)

Francis Suarez to receive his next salary in Bitcoin (BTC)

Francis Suarez, the current mayor of Miami, has pledged to receive his entire next salary in Bitcoin (BTC). In response to a tweet from Anthony Pompliano, famous investor and founder of Morgan Creek Digital, the Republican politician agreed to collect his “next 100% Bitcoin paycheck”. According to information from the Miami Herald, Suarez earns a salary of $ 187,500 per year.

I’m going to take my next paycheck 100% in bitcoin… problem solved! @Sarasti can you help? https://t.co/v4YdPZ0tYc

– Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) November 2, 2021

To walk the talk, Francis Suarez spoke to Mike Sarasti, the city’s chief innovation and technology officer, in another tweet. The manager was tasked with ensuring that Francis Suarez’s next salary was paid in cryptocurrency. The transfer will be based on Strike, the cryptocurrency wallet based on the Lightning Network. For the record, Strike already allows Salvadorans to receive their wages in Bitcoin rather than dollars.

“I have already sent a link to register. Receiving part of my salary last week went perfectly, ”explains Mike Sarasti.

In the midst of the election campaign for his re-election, Francis Suarez thus became the first American politician to be paid in Bitcoin. After a first round where he obtained 78.7% of the vote, the city councilor should be reelected at the head of the city of Miami on November 16.

Miami, the future capital of cryptocurrencies?

Francis Suarez has never made a big secret of his interest in the queen of cryptocurrencies. The 43rd mayor of Miami has personally held Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) for several months. According to him, the cryptocurrency market will continue to grow in the years to come.

“I want us to differentiate ourselves as the cryptocurrency capital of the United States,” said Francis Suarez, interviewed by Bloomberg in October.

Under the leadership of Francis Suarez, Miami has established itself as the new land of cryptocurrency in the United States. The leader has no shortage of ideas to push the adoption of digital currencies in Miami. It aims in particular to pay the city’s employees in Bitcoin or to allocate 1% of the city’s reserves to cryptocurrency. Recently, Francis Suarez’s administration also offered $ 100 worth of Bitcoin to a handful of students. They also received $ 100 from MiamiCoin, the city of Miami’s own cryptocurrency.

