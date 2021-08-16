Microsoft wants to use Ethereum blockchain to fight piracy

Microsoft invents an anti-piracy system based on the Ethereum blockchain

With the help of researchers from Alibaba and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Microsoft’s research department has developed Argus, an anti-hacking tool based on the Ethereum blockchain. The system aims to fight against content piracy, such as software, films or series for example.

Concretely, the Argus system plans to remunerate all the users who make it possible to find a pirated copy of a content. Users will then automatically receive a reward through the blockchain in exchange for their report.

First of all, all content must be watermarked, or digital watermarked. This watermark prevents hackers from using or viewing the stolen content. It also contains information making it possible to precisely identify content with the blockchain.

“The interest of the owner is to obtain an accurate count of the number of pirated copies,” explain the researchers in the Argus presentation report.

When an Internet user comes across pirated content, he is invited to report it using the invisible code embedded in the watermark. He then receives remuneration. The blockchain will then record that the content has been pirated in order to prevent the Internet user from reporting it repeatedly.

Microsoft’s objective is obviously to encourage Internet users to denounce cases of piracy. Ultimately, Argus must make it possible to trace a pirate copy to the individual who put it online. For this, Microsoft relies on watermarking and the strengths of the blockchain.

In order to keep transaction costs, or gas, as low as possible, Microsoft researchers have carried out several experiments.

“Argus running on a public blockchain, the gas consumption of the procedure must be very low. The cost of hacking reports is reduced to a cost equivalent to 14 Ether transactions, ”explains Microsoft.

👉 Also Read: Digital Currencies Are For Banks Only, According To Microsoft President

Microsoft is still interested in blockchain

Despite the imminent abandonment of the Azure Blockchain service, Microsoft continues to take a keen interest in blockchain technology. In recent years, the American software publisher has also proposed several projects based on the blockchain.

Last year, Microsoft notably launched a decentralized digital identity (DID) service on the Bitcoin mainnet (BTC). A few months earlier, the American giant also lifted the veil on a smart contract verification tool.

👉 Also read: Microsoft patents a mining system fueled by bodily activity

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused as a result of the use of a good or service highlighted in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the author: Florian Bayard