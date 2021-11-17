Miramax production company sues Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino sued by Miramax

Earlier this month, we learned that Quentin Tarantino was planning to sell unseen scenes from the cult film Pulp Fiction, in the form of NFT. The news had made the rounds of cinephiles and cryptofans, because the non-fungible tokens would be accompanied by enticing bonuses: pages of scenarios and an exclusive commentary from Tarantino in particular.

But Miramax, the company that distributes the film, did not welcome the project. She has announced that she is suing Quentin Tarantino because she believes he does not have sufficient rights to issue and sell NFTs.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the director nevertheless retains certain rights to the film, including “the soundtrack, […] live performances, “print” publications (including without limitation, the publication of the screenplay, “making off” books […] including audio and electronic format), as well as interactive media ”.

Quentin Tarantino therefore believes that this includes NFTs, but not Miramax. The company explains:

“This group chose to willfully, recklessly and greedily ignore the agreement Quentin had signed, instead of […] simply communicate with Miramax. “

The distributor obviously intends not to be sidelined for the distribution of potential NFTs, which could reach substantial prices given the reputation of Tarantino.

A case that raises questions

All of this, of course, raises questions about as yet unproduced NFTs, and legitimate rights holders. This is a thorny subject, and litigation related to it should continue to arise as long as the non-fungible token industry remains so innovative – and so little regularized for now. It can be assumed that a few major cases of this type could attract the attention of regulators in the future.

For Miramax, this trial is indeed a question of principle, and the distributor intends to make an example of it:

“If left unchecked, Tarantino’s behavior could mislead others who might believe Miramax is included in this initiative. And it could also lead others to believe that they have the right to pursue similar projects, although Miramax owns the rights regarding the development, marketing and sale of NFT related to its catalog. “

In any case, this is not the first time that a studio or a distributor has shown its teeth in the face of the NFT sector. Last September, Marvel and DC Comics had banned artists from selling NFTs inspired by their worlds. The question is therefore particularly burning at this time.

