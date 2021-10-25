Miss Universe Spain 2021 is Moroccan (PHOTO)

Sarah Loinaz, Basque model of Moroccan origin, was elected on Saturday October 16 Miss Universe Spain 2021, succeeding Andrea Martínez. Aged 23, the new miss, from a Moroccan mother and a Spanish father, will represent Spain at the Miss Universe 2021 competition, scheduled for next December in Israel.

On her Instagram account, Sarah Loianaz posted a photo of herself receiving her crown and wrote: “I can’t believe it. Behind this photo, there is a story. Many doors have closed for me. I have fallen hundreds of times questioning everything. But I decided to stand up and fight, despite the difficulties I encountered along the way. Each failure was a lesson. I spent nights studying, constantly looking for motivation in my dreams. Today everything makes sense. Fate has put good people in my path, people who have extended their hand to me and helped me evolve ”.

And to add: “Thank you to the organization and the jury for trusting me. And of course my mother. Without you, none of this would have been possible. You are the person who inspires me. Thank you for instilling good values ​​in me. To my family and friends, Thank you. I feel very lucky to have you in my life. Today I tell you that nothing is impossible, that we dream big and work hard for what we want. Let us use every obstacle for our own evolution and never cease to have faith ”.

HM