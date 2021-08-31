more than 1,300 verbalizations since the entry into force of the health pass

The police have carried out some 179,000 checks and 1,331 verbalizations since the entry into force of the “health pass” on June 9 in France, local media reported Tuesday, citing a note from the monitoring center of the Ministry of Interior.

The fine for non-compliance with the health pass is 135 euros and the penalty can reach up to six months in prison and a fine of 3,750 euros in the event of three successive recurrences over a period of 30 days.

If another person’s health pass is used, the fine is 750 euros and 1,500 euros in the event of a repeat offense within 15 days of the first verbalization.

Since its validation by the Constitutional Council, the health pass, which takes the form of a QR code testifying to a complete vaccination schedule, the negativity of a Covid-19 test or the recovery from the disease, has become mandatory for to go to restaurants, bars, or cafes, and to travel by long-distance trains, buses and planes.

Monday, it was extended to employees in contact with the public.

But its implementation aroused great anger among part of the population. For seven weeks, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets every Saturday to show their opposition to this measure deemed “liberticide”.

The health pass obligation should be lifted on November 15, a date set by law, but the government through the voice of the Minister of Health Olivier Véran has opened the door to an extension of the device following the evolution of the health crisis.

SL (with MAP)