more than 300 million cars soon to be registered

China, the world’s largest auto market, is expected to have more than 300 million cars registered by the end of the year, an official from the China Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAC) said.

At the end of September, China already had 297 million cars registered, said Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary general of this association, during a forum organized on the sidelines of the World Manufacturing Congress, in Hefei, capital of the eastern province of Anhui. The Chinese auto market is expected to continue this momentum, with an average annual growth of 4% expected for the five years to 2025, Shi said.

FG