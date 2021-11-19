more than 4,000 classes closed in France

A total of 4,048 classes are closed in France due to the Covid-19 epidemic, which represents a record since the start of the school year last September, the Ministry of National Education announced on Friday.

This figure represents 0.8% out of a total of 527,200 classes, added the ministry in its weekly situation update, while France is recording an increase in contamination and an increase in hospitalizations due to Covid-19.

This figure triples previous data dating back to October 22, before the All Saints holidays, which reported 1,246 closed classes.

Since the start of the school year, the number of closed classes had risen to nearly 3,300 on September 16, before gradually falling and then rising slightly at the end of October.

This is a much lower figure than last April, before schools closed for several weeks, when the number of closed classes had dropped to 11,272 classes, before dropping to 5,110 at the end of May.

In this weekly point, with data stopped at noon Thursday, the ministry also indicates that 28 primary schools are closed because of the epidemic on 59,650 structures, or 0.05% of schools.

In addition, the ministry reports that 10,962 cases of Covid have been confirmed in students over the last seven days out of a total of 12.2 million learners, against 3,620 on October 22.

Among the staff of National Education, 776 new infections were identified in 1.2 million people, against 257 at the end of October.

In France, a case of Covid in a primary class leads to a closure, according to the health protocol set up by the Ministry of National Education, while in middle or high school, only students with unvaccinated contact cases must be ‘isolate a week.

Since Monday, elementary school students across France must wear masks again, in order to stop the increase in Covid-19 contamination.

In France, the number of contaminations is progressing rapidly with an increase in positive Covid-19 cases of around 40 to 50% per week, while the authorities fear a fifth epidemic wave.

