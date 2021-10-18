more than 8.42 million confirmed cases in Africa

more than 8.42 million confirmed cases in Africa

The African continent recorded 8,426,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday evening, the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus rose on the same date to 215,467, while cures reached 7,801,688 cases, specifies the Africa CDC which falls under the African Union.

South Africa leads the country with the most coronavirus cases on the continent, according to the same source.

Southern Africa is the most affected region followed by North Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, said Africa CDC.

SL (with MAP)