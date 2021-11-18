Moroccans escaped from plane in Spain: final details of the case

The Spanish press has revealed the latest developments in the case of Moroccans who escaped from a plane bound for Turkey, following an emergency landing at Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain.

According to the Spanish daily El Pais, two fugitives would have managed to reach Barcelona by sea, while the search continues to find the others, who, according to the daily, have probably reached other cities with false documents.

Spanish police managed to arrest 12 fugitives, while the others are still wanted. As a reminder, the incredible story goes back to last Friday, when an Air Arabia plane had to land urgently in Spain after the deterioration of a passenger’s state of health.

It turned out, later, that the passenger in question did not suffer from any health problem and that everything was only a staging, planned for months via a group on Facebook in order to illegally access to Spanish territory.

