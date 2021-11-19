Morpheus.Network (MNW) accompanies GEC to send the DOGE-1 mission to the Moon

This article is written in partnership with Morpheus.Network (find out more)

Morpheus.Network supports Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC)

As the company announces, a partnership between Morpheus.Network and GEC has started. Geometric Energy Corporation is a logistics, intellectual property and manufacturing company. In the world of cryptocurrencies, she became known by being at the origin of the DOGE-1 mission, which she initiated with the company SpaceX.

One of his projects is to send a cubic satellite (cubesat) to the Moon, in order to collect spatial and lunar data. This is the first space mission paid in cryptocurrency, the Dogecoin (DOGE). The launch is scheduled for the very beginning of 2022.

The project is of course linked to Elon Musk, and the CEO of SpaceX wants to go beyond a satellite launch. It’s about establishing the viability of cryptocurrency as a unit of account, according to the CEO of GEC:

“By officially using the DOGE for a deal of this magnitude, Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified the DOGE as a unit of account for lunar activities in the space segment. “

👉 To read on the same subject – SpaceX unveils the DOGE-1 lunar mission, funded by Dogecoin

Logistics expertise at the service of SpaceX’s DOGE-1 mission

Morpheus Network will provide several services to the DOGE-1 mission. The company will provide its document certification system, as well as its logistics processes to certify certain parts used for the assignment.

As a reminder, Morpheus.Network intends to improve the security of protocols related to supply, by certifying key elements on the blockchain. The main asset of the project is its flexibility. Users can indeed choose several blockchains according to their needs: Ethereum, Hyperledger, Litecoin, Eos or the Binance Chain.

These are the services that will therefore be offered for Geometric Energy, in order to facilitate the certification process for the DOGE-1 mission.

Morpheus.Network Logistics Manager Roger Crook said he was pleased with the news:

“Part traceability, whether in space or other areas, is a perfect use case for documenting and raw material certification. “

This will be done using the Xi protocol, developed by GEC, which makes it possible to connect space infrastructures to distributed register technologies. And Morpheus.Network is particularly suitable for this area, according to Samuel Reid, CEO of GEC:

“Xi Protocol is excited to collaborate with Morpheus.Network to bring oracle data and space infrastructure based on blockchain technology to Web 3.0 users. “

👉 More info on how Morpheus.Network works

Morpheus.Network: new partnerships, and a recently issued token

In recent months, the Morpheus.Network project has shown its momentum, by signing several partnerships. Recently, the company confirmed that it signed with HARBEC, an industrial manufacturer based in New York.

Existing for more than 40 years, it will rely on the services of Morpheus.Network to improve its logistics processes for its metals, plastics, and assembly components.

International transport is particularly subject to human error, which causes delays. This is why a solution such as the one proposed by Morpheus.Network can play on the productivity of a company like HARBEC.

Beyond these partnerships, the company changed its token at the start of the month, in order to meet the expectations of the community. This has been a success, as Morpheus.Network’s MNW was listed on KuCoin recently. We should therefore continue to hear about Morpheus.Network in the logistics and supply sector.

👉 Find all the latest blockchain news

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

This is a sponsored and paid article. Cryptoast has made preliminary research on the products or services presented on this page but could not be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused following the use of a good or service put forward in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Deputy Editor-in-Chief on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to find the most delicious information to share with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.