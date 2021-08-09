Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, wants to hire cryptocurrency expert

Mossad seeks digital currency expert

Mossad, one of Israel’s three intelligence agencies, is looking to hire an expert in the cryptocurrency industry. The agency is looking for an expert with a minimum of three years of experience “in the world of financial technologies and digital currencies”.

The position includes “leading, initiating, planning and supporting system development activities,” says Mossad in the announcement posted on its official website.

This is the first time that the Mossad has openly sought to hire an expert in the digital currency and finance industry. The agency’s interest in cryptocurrencies comes as no real surprise. The Mossad is in fact responsible for monitoring terrorist organizations, such as Hamas.

This Palestinian Islamist movement turned to Bitcoin (BTC) several years ago. The armed wing of Hamas notably collects donations in Bitcoin to finance its activities. Recently, the Israeli Ministry of Defense seized several cryptocurrency wallets used by the terrorist group to collect donations from abroad.

👉 Also read: Israel’s central bank in turn explores the development of a digital currency

Remunerate Mossad agents in cryptocurrency

According to information shared by Ynet, Israel’s most popular news site, the Mossad wants to use cryptocurrency to anonymously remunerate its agents and purchase equipment with discretion.

For the sake of anonymity, the Mossad should look to currencies like Monero (XMR) or Zcash (ZEC). These cryptocurrencies are considered impossible to trace. Conversely, it is easy to follow payments made in Bitcoin (BTC) on the blockchain. It is also thanks to the transparency and immutability of the blockchain that the wallets held by Hamas have been identified and seized by the Israeli authorities.

👉 Also read: Bank of Israel steps up CBDC efforts with tests on Ethereum (ETH)

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Florian Bayard