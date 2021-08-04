Mother of three owes rent Squeezed out of the house. People who help donate 5 million in the blink of an eye.

Mother-of-three owes rent – ​​CNN reports the story of Dasha Kelly, an American single mother of three who is in big trouble as she is about to be evicted in Las Vegas. After losing a job in the Covid-19 situation but fate has changed When strangers raise money beyond rent

Just a day after the story The mother-of-three owes the rent. It was published. People who didn’t know each other before raised $170,000 or about 5,440,000 baht.

Ms Kelly sat on a sofa, the only piece of furniture left in her Las Vegas apartment room, the minute she was informed of how much fundraising was. shocking and speechless

The mother of three daughters said tearful and trembling during an interview, CNN correspondent Erin Burnett said: “I want to thank everyone very much. for help,” and “I still can’t believe it.”

The story of Ms Kelly and her children, Sharon, 8, Kia, 6, and Imani, 5, aired on CNN on Monday, Aug. 2, after deferring payments. The lease to the federal government ended late last week.

Last year, the 32-year-old mother lost her job as a casino dealer because the casino was shut down. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is one of over 11 million Americans who are burdened with rent and facing a solution.

Ms Kelly started a fundraising request on the GoFundMe website Monday night and hopes she’ll raise about $2,000 to pay off the remaining rent.

After just 24 hours, she received a generous donation of 5,440,000 baht from more than 2,700 philanthropists, giving the mother of 3 her hopes again and her desire to help those in difficult situations as well.

