nationwide curfew

The soldiers, who arrested Guinean President Alpha Condé and decided to dissolve the Constitution and state institutions announced on Sunday the establishment of a curfew throughout the country “until further notice” as well as the replacement of governors and prefects by soldiers in the regions.

The authors of this coup also said to summon the outgoing ministers and the presidents of the institutions to a meeting Monday at 11:00 am (local and GMT) in Conakry, in a statement that they read in the evening on national television.

“The curfew is established from 8:00 pm throughout the national territory and until further notice”, announced the military. They, however, called on officials to report to work on Monday.

Likewise, they urged “all the (military) units of the interior (of the country) to keep calm and to avoid movements towards Conakry”.

They also said they wanted to “reassure the national and international community that the physical and moral integrity of the former president is not engaged”. “We have taken all measures to ensure that he has access to health care,” they said.

Guinean soldiers announced on Sunday that they had arrested the President of Guinea Conakry, Alpha Condé, frozen the Constitution, dissolved the government and institutions and closed the country’s land and air borders.

The authors of this coup justify their action by “the political and economic situation in Guinea, the blocking of the country’s institutions, the exploitation of justice, the violation of citizens’ rights, financial corruption and the spread of poverty, ”according to media sources.

