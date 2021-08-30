Nearly 2 million employees subject to the health pass

From this Monday, nearly 2 million employees in France will have to submit to the health pass, in accordance with government recommendations, local media report.

Since its validation by the Constitutional Council, the health pass, which takes the form of a QR code testifying to a complete vaccination schedule, the negativity of a Covid-19 test or the recovery from the disease, has already become mandatory to get to restaurants, bars, or cafes, and to travel by long-distance trains, buses and planes.

But its implementation aroused great anger among part of the population. For seven weeks, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets every Saturday to show their opposition to this measure deemed “liberticide”.

This Monday therefore, this obligation will be extended to 1.8 million employees in France, report local media. Many sectors of activity are affected in both the public and private sectors, with penalties provided for offenders.

Thus, all employees, volunteers, service providers, temporary workers, sub-contractors who work in establishments where the health pass is already requested from users will have to submit to this measure.

In addition, for the proper application of this measure, graduated sanctions have been provided for offenders, without going as far as dismissal as was initially provided for by the bill.

In addition, the fraudulent use of a health pass is punishable by a fine ranging from 135 euros to 3,750 euros after three repeat offenses in one month, accompanied by a prison sentence of up to six months. .

In order to ensure a smooth application of this controversial measure in the world of work, the government has promised “a week of flexibility and education”. “We have given an additional month” for the application of this measure, said executive spokesman Gabriel Attal on Sunday.

Since the passage of the law on the extension of the health pass at the end of July, concerns have grown among business leaders, who will find themselves having to control their teams. “Employers are not made to play the police, neither with customers, nor with employees,” lamented on franceinfo François Asselin, president of the Confederation of small and medium-sized enterprises (CPME).

The health pass obligation should be lifted on November 15, a date set by law, but the government through the voice of the Minister of Health Olivier Véran has opened the door to an extension of the device following the evolution of the health crisis.