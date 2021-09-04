new day of mobilization against “the health pass”

The mobilization against “the health pass” and the vaccination obligation for certain professional categories, gathered, on Saturday, more than 141,000 people in France against 160,000 people the previous weekend, according to official figures., According to figures from the ministry of the Interior.

In Paris, where five rallies were scheduled for this 8th Saturday of mobilization, 18,000 demonstrators marched from the foot of the Eiffel Tower to the Invalides.

According to the country’s media, 215 demonstrations took place this Saturday in France, to denounce the introduction of the health pass, a measure that undermines individual freedoms, according to his opponents.

Excesses have punctuated certain demonstrations giving rise to the arrest of 21 people including three in Paris who were placed in police custody for “violence and / or insult to a person holding public authority”.

The Constitutional Council validated at the beginning of August a large part of the bill on the management of the COVID-19 crisis in France, including the extension of the health pass and the compulsory vaccination of caregivers, while censoring several provisions relating to the rupture of certain employment contracts as well as the “automatic” placement in solitary confinement for positive cases.

According to an Odoxa Backbone consulting study, published Thursday by the daily Le Figaro, 67% of French people approve the health pass, which President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out extending beyond November 15 if the health situation were to arise. ‘require.

France, which has some 67 million inhabitants, is on the verge of crossing the threshold of 50 million people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In addition, some 45 million people, or 67.3% of the total population, are fully immunized.

The authorities launched this weekend an operation called “At the start of the school year, all vaccinated”, which allows you to be vaccinated without an appointment.