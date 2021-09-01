new measure concerning travelers, Moroccans concerned

The Kingdom of Spain announced, Tuesday, August 31, the extension of preventive measures concerning travelers arriving on Spanish soil, “without essential reasons”, and originating from countries outside the Schengen area (which of course includes , Moroccan travelers).

This extension will last until September 30 and was taken because of the continuing health crisis which is linked to the covid-19 pandemic.

Just as the Official Bulletin of the State explains this decision, taken last July and which was extended until midnight of this current month, by the absence of notable changes concerning the epidemiological situation and this, at global level.

The same Iberian source also revealed the maintenance of the list of countries and regions that were not previously affected by this extension decision. These are Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, China, Hong Kong and Macao. It is also about people exempt from these preventive measures, notwithstanding the country of origin.

