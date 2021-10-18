new US decision, Moroccans concerned

Restrictions on entry into the United States will be lifted on November 8 for international travelers who have been vaccinated, the White House said on Friday.

The new measure will affect both air and ground travelers, who will need to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination, it said. According to US media, the Biden administration has announced the new date for the relaxation of travel rules, in force since March 2020, in particular to allay the concerns of European allies who have lobbied in this direction in view of the progress of vaccination in Europe.

Earlier this week, Washington announced the easing, starting in November, of travel restrictions on overland crossings from neighboring Canada and Mexico. Under this measure, which applies to travelers for non-essential reasons, proof of vaccination is required to cross the border into the United States. The White House has said that under the new rules, fully vaccinated travelers will continue to be required to present a negative pre-departure test, performed within three days of boarding.

