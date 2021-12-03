New variant: Europe is mobilizing

Europe has taken precautions to counter the spread of Covid-19 variants, which are a source of concern, assured the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula Von der Leyen.

“We have stipulated in the contracts of the European Union with the vaccine manufacturers that the serum must be adapted immediately to the new variants as soon as they appear”, she indicated, in a press statement, in reaction to the detection of the new variant of Covid-19 in South Africa.

The prevention of the spread of this variant “depends on all of us as citizens”, she said, calling for “strengthening the protection of the population by booster doses”.

The President of the Commission added that Europe has also gained experience with other means of protection, such as masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, but also contact tracing, bans on travel and border measures.

“This is important because it saves us precious time, to advance vaccination and booster shots,” she continued.

The EC proposed Friday to member states to activate the “emergency brake” on travel from southern African countries and other affected countries to limit the spread of the new variant.

All air travel to these countries “should be suspended until we have a clear understanding of the danger posed by the new variant,” she recommended.

According to the expert group of the World Health Organization, preliminary data from this variant called “Omicron”, whose identification was announced Thursday in South Africa, suggest that it presents “an increased risk of reinfection »Compared to other variants, including the Delta, dominant and already very contagious.

