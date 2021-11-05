New York City Mayor to Receive First 3 Bitcoin (BTC) Salaries

Eric Adams follows in the footsteps of Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami

Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York City, has pledged to receive his next three salaries in Bitcoin (BTC) rather than US dollars. The former policeman was reacting to the announcement of Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami. In response to a tweet from investor Anthony Pompliano, the Miami executive recently announced his intention to receive his next payday in Bitcoin.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait!

– Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

"In New York, we always think big, so I'm going to get my first THREE Bitcoin paychecks when I'm mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast growing innovative industries! Newly elected Eric Adams said on his Twitter account.

Unlike Francis Suarez, Eric Adams did not detail how he will receive his paycheck. Adams’s campaign spokesperson Evan Thies, however, clarified that the mayor will simply convert his salary into cryptocurrency through an exchange platform. The New York administration is currently unable to pay a salary in a currency other than the dollar. For his part, the mayor of Miami will rely on Strike, the cryptocurrency wallet based on the Lightning Network, to collect his bitcoins.

Eric Adams’ reaction is symbolic of the rivalry between the two American cities. Mirroring Miami, New York is indeed aiming to establish itself as the capital of cryptocurrencies in the United States. Shortly after the announcement of his victory, the Democratic mayor of New York also promised to promote the development of digital currencies in his territory. The new city councilor notably mentioned the creation of his own digital currency on the model of the Miami Coin.

An example for politicians and CEOs to follow?

In the wake of Francis Suarez and Eric Adams, Scott Conger, the mayor of the city of Jackson in Tennessee, has pledged to convert all of his next salary into Bitcoin. The 30-year-old specifies that the law in force in Jackson prevents him from receiving his pay directly in cryptocurrency. The man has never hidden his passion for the crypto-asset sector. With the help of his “blockchain task force”, he wants the residents of the city of Jackson to be able to pay their taxes in Bitcoin soon.

While state law prohibits the @CityofJacksonTN from paying me in Bitcoin, I’ll follow the lead of @FrancisSuarez & @ericadamsfornyc and instantly convert my next paycheck to #Bitcoin

– Mayor Scott Conger (@MayorConger) November 5, 2021

Shortly after the multiple reactions generated by his initial tweet, Anthony Pompliano, the investor who questioned the identity of the “first American politician to accept his salary in Bitcoin”, posted a new challenge online. This time, the founder of Morgan Creek Digital challenges business leaders: “Who will be the first CEO of the Fortune 500 ranking to receive their salary in Bitcoin?” “. The bets are open.

Who will be the first Fortune 500 CEO to take their salary in Bitcoin?

– Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 4, 2021

About the author: Florian Bayard