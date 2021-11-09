New York City to launch its own token, called NYCCoin (NYC)

New York to launch its native token, NYCCoin (NYC)

Big Apple to become the most crypto-friendly city in the world? One can easily ask oneself given the recent decisions taken by the new mayor of the city, Eric Adams.

Like the mayor of Miami, the city councilor of New York indeed wants the growth of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies to be promoted in his city. In addition, he announced to receive his first three salaries in BTC.

Eric Adams even went further by proposing that digital assets be taught in New York schools. We will therefore not be surprised to learn that the mayor of New York wants to launch a native token for his city, the NYCCoin (NYC).

It’s official: CityCoins are coming to the Big Apple 🍎

Last week, NYC’s Mayor-elect @ericadamsfornyc said that he wants to have a CityCoin for NYC like Miami’s.

This week the CityCoins community is responding by activating NYCCoin mining! Https: //t.co/F07myLEyjF

– CityCoins (@mineCityCoins) November 8, 2021

What will NYCCoin (NYC) be used for in New York City?

With this daring initiative, it is now certain that Eric Adams wants his city to follow in Miami’s footsteps. The city of Florida has indeed become a new El Dorado for crypto-assets since the election of a new mayor, Francis Suarez.

Thus, NYCCoin will function like MiamiCoin, which has recently been able to attract institutional investors. It will allow the townspeople to buy or mine the native token.

The funds collected will then go to the city’s budget, which can use them as it sees fit to finance local projects.

The general idea is that these funds will make it possible to finance the construction or improvement of the infrastructure of the towns concerned by this type of initiative.

The benefit will also be for investors. The latter are in fact rewarded in BTC or in Stacks, an independent protocol using the infrastructure of the Bitcoin blockchain.

What future for New York’s native token, NYCCoin (NYC)?

NYCCoin mining will officially launch this Wednesday, November 10. It will then be available on exchange platforms, without knowing which ones currently.

The project behind these native tokens of cities is called CityCoins. It is an initiative that is all about experimentation. At present, it is impossible to know if this will actually generate income for the metropolises concerned.

What is certain, however, is that the desire to have a native token is increasing. Once again, the United States is way ahead of European and even more French cities. We are indeed far from imagining the same thing in Paris …

