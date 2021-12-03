New York declares state of emergency

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency to prepare for a new variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa.

Ms Hochul’s statement is one of the first emergency measures taken by a US state against the new variant, called Omicron, the discovery of which was announced Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Under the declaration, the capacity of New York’s hospitals will be limited to urgent needs from December 3, when arrangements will be made for the purchase of medical supplies. The state of emergency, which temporarily prohibits elective surgeries, will remain in effect at least until January 15.

“We continue to see warning signs of peaks over the next winter, and although the new Omicron variant has not yet been detected in New York State, it is on its way.” , warned the governor of New York.

The government’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, told reporters that no cases of Omicron have been detected in the United States, although he acknowledged that this does not exclude the possibility that the variant is present in the country.

“We haven’t detected it yet,” he said, “but when you have a virus that shows that level of transmissibility and you already have cases related to the trips they noted to Israel and Belgium and other places when you have a virus like this it almost invariably ends up spreading basically everywhere. “

The United States on Friday restricted travel from several countries in southern Africa in an effort to mitigate the spread of the Omicron.

