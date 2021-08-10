New York governor resigns after harassing 11 women

New York Governor – AP reported that on Aug. 10, Mr. Andrew Cuomo, New York Governor, famous and scandalous. Agreed to announce his resignation After facing sexual harassment allegations by 11 women undermining the virtues that led New York State in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. come very well

Mr Cuomo insisted that never intended to touch a woman who was improperly accused But the intention is to fight the allegations. to create a political climate that is too hot And this can result in months of chaos. So decided to resign.

“The best way I can help right now is retreat and let the government go back to manage I do the right thing for everyone. This isn’t just about me. But it’s about us,” Cuomo said on television.

The resignation of the three-term governor will take effect in the next two weeks. From the original Mr. Cuomo refused to resign. As a result, members of the Democratic Party, including President Joe Biden, pressured him to resign. As for those close to work, they gradually resigned. to show resistance if Mr Cuomo remains in position

The allegations of 11 women against Mr Cuomo were finalized by the investigation team. Revealing the behavior of Mr. Cuomo at Taeng Abusing women, including kissing without the woman’s desire, touching the breasts or buttocks, and caressing inappropriately. They also use words that are insulting their appearance. The sexual orientation of these women causing a fearful and threatening atmosphere in the workplace

The 57th New York Governor is Miss Katie Hoshul, 62, a Democrat. and a former member of Congress in Buffalo County will be the first woman to hold office.

Hochul posted that Mr Cuomo’s resignation is the right thing to do. and do it for the benefit of all New Yorkers.

Biden, on the other hand, said he respected Mr Cuomo’s decision. When a reporter asked Will this resignation affect the Democratic Party? Mr Biden said “I think the impact is entirely on Mr Cuomo.”

