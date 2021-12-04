News in the Omar Raddad case

The case of Omar Raddad, this Moroccan gardener condemned, then pardoned without ever being exonerated, for the murder in 1991 of his boss Ghislaine Marchal, will be re-examined from Thursday, during a hearing before the Court of Cassation of Paris.

Sentenced in 1994 to 18 years imprisonment, without the possibility of appealing at the time, Omar Raddad had in total spent more than seven years in prison.

The Moroccan gardener, who has never ceased to proclaim his innocence, had benefited from a partial pardon from President Jacques Chirac and from parole in 1998, without being cleared or having his conviction overturned.

But new elements, revealed by the newspaper Le Monde, came to relaunch the case, pushing the defense of Omar Raddad, to file a new request for the revision of his trial.

A report drawn up in 2019 by a private expert, to which the French newspaper had access, concluded in the presence of about thirty traces of a complete male DNA not belonging to the gardener and found in one of the famous inscriptions. made with the blood of the victim, who designated Omar Raddad as the murderer.

In his report, Laurent Breniaux, analyzed 35 traces of one of the DNA present in the famous inscription “Omar killed me”. The expert favors the hypothesis of a deposit of fingerprints at the time of the facts, and not of a subsequent “pollution” by the investigators.

In other words, these genetic traces could have been deposited by the author of the inscription, who would then not be Mrs. Marchal but potentially the real murderer, believes the defense of Omar Raddad.

In 1999, a first request for revision had led to graphological expertises, which concluded that it was impossible to attribute the registration to Ms. Marchal, and to the discovery of two unidentified male DNAs.

But on November 20, 2002, the Court of Revision rejected the request for a new trial, ruling that “it is impossible to determine when, before, concomitantly or after the murder, these traces were left”.

Based on the report revealed by Le Monde, the defense of the Moroccan gardener filed last June at the courthouse in Paris, a request for review of the trial, a very exceptional procedure in France.

Depending on these new elements, the investigating committee of the Court of Revision may ask for further details.

A new hearing could then be held and lead to a decision, according to local media, which evoke several possibilities: the justice could reject the request, as it had done in 2002, just as it could relaunch the investigation and open a review trial.

According to Le Point, Omar Raddad, now 59, will be present on Thursday during this last resort. He will be accompanied by his lawyer, Me Sylvie Noachovitch, the former magistrate and deputy Georges Fenech, who had a text voted in 2014 which relaxed the conditions for reviewing a criminal trial, and the French writer and academician Jean-Marie Rouart, author of Omar Raddad: the construction of a culprit, published in 1994 by Editions De Fallois.

SL (with MAP)